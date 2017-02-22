Several Kittens, Puppies Found Dead In Victorville House Fire

February 22, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: Dead Pets, House Fire, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Three kittens, three puppies and a dog were found dead in a house fire in Victorville, authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters found visible flames and smoke coming out of the home in the 15500 block of Fifth Street when they responded to the residence just after 10 a.m. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, but several pets were found dead, San Bernardino County Fire spokesman Capt. Jeremy Kern said.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Authorities say the fire is suspected to be arson. Anyone with information about the fire can contact Investigator Mike Ward at (760) 995-8190.

