Lakewood High Student Detained After Threatening Instagram Post

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old Lakewood High School student who deputies suspect of posting an image of himself holding what appeared to be handgun, along with a message warning fellow students not to go to school, was in custody Wednesday.
The image was posted on Monday evening on Instagram, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Ronnie Borges with the Lakewood Station.
Students and parents saw the post and someone called the station to report it, Borges said.
Deputies identified the teen, went to his home and found a pellet gun that is believed to be the one he held in the posting, the detective said.
The boy, whose name was withheld because he’s a juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for the possible filing of charges, Borges said.
“We took it serious, obviously, especially in today’s day and age,” he said. “We did not take it lightly.”
