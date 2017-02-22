Kobe’s Longtime Agent Rob Pelinka Expected To Be Named Lakers GM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Prominent agent Rob Pelinka has begun informing his clients that he plans to leave Landmark Sports Agency to become the Lakers GM, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers have not commented on the front office search.

Pelinka, 47, is in line to become the latest player agent to move into an NBA front office, following a similar path as Bob Myers in Golden State and Arn Tellem in Detroit, among others.

For years Pelinka has been a league power broker, representing Kobe Bryant for more than a decade.

Pelinka currently represents James Harden, Eric Gordon and other high-profile players. His addition could also pave the way for Bryant to return to the organization in some capacity.

In order to join the Lakers, Pelinka would have to divest himself from his current clients. Those players could either be represented by another certified agent at his firm or look outside Landmark for representation.

The Lakers on Tuesday announced the firing of longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak and the promotion of Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations. Johnson replaces team co-owner Jim Buss in that role.

