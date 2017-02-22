Calphalon Recalls 2 Million Knives After Reports Of Finger, Hand Cuts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Calphalon is recalling 2 million knives because they can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
The knife manufacturer says it has received 27 reports of finger or hand cuts, including four injuries requiring stitches, involving the knives under recall. Calphalon has received about 3,150 reports of broken knives, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knives and contact Calphalon for a replacement product.
The recall covers Calphalon’s Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016 and sold at JC Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Amazon.com for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.
The CSPC has a complete list of product names and item numbers under recall.