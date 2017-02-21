Whittier Police Department Mourns Loss Of Slain Officer

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Members of the Whittier Police Department mourned the loss of a veteran officer Tuesday who was shot and killed by a suspected gang member.
According to police, Keith Wayne Boyer, 53, died Monday afternoon after a routine traffic stop turned into a deadly gun battle near Colina Road and Mar Vista Street.
Boyer’s partner, Patrick Hazel, was hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting.
The 26-year-old gunman, who had been out of prison on parole for about two weeks and was driving a stolen vehicle in East Los Angeles, was wounded in the shootout. At this time, he remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
Detectives recovered a semi-automatic handgun at the scene.
Boyer joined the force in 1989. He became a full-time police officer in 1990.
At this time, it remains unclear when a memorial service will be held.
