SWAT Team Searches For Armed Suspect In Riverside

February 21, 2017 6:40 AM
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Tuesday investigated the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that took place in Riverside.

According to police, the incident unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m. near Hawthorne Avenue and MacArthur Road.

When officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area, a suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police began chasing the man, and he began shooting in their direction.

Officers returned fire, but are unsure if the suspect was struck by a bullet.

A SWAT team was called to assist at the scene.

At last four homes have been evacuated.

No officers sustained injuries in the shooting.

