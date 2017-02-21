Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A murder suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a standoff with police in Hollywood.
The standoff began at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of north Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said.
About 11:30 a.m., police arrested the suspect, whose name was not immediately released. Police did not give further details.
