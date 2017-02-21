WATCH LIVE: Procession Underway For Slain Whittier Police Officer | Listen To KNX 1070

Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Standoff

February 21, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood, Murder Suspect, Standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A murder suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a standoff with police in Hollywood.

The standoff began at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of north Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said.

About 11:30 a.m., police arrested the suspect, whose name was not immediately released. Police did not give further details.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia