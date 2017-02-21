Local Teachers Accused Of Posting Racist Opinions On Social Media

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) — Concerned parents sounded off at a heated school board meeting in Jurupa Valley Tuesday night after a Trump protest sparked discussion.

Last Thursday some students missed school and marched for “A Day Without Immigrants” prompting some teachers to take to social media about how the day went.

One teacher wrote in part “… having my class size reduced by 50 percent all day long only served to support Trump’s initiatives and prove how much better things might be without all this overcrowding.”

Another one said “… small classes, trouble makers were gone, fantastic day.”

One man in attendance expressed his anger:

“I urge you to fire them and create an educational environment that is productive for our students.”

That’s the punishment some people are asking school board members to give six Rubidoux High School teachers accused of making inflammatory statements.

While some found the comments about a mostly Hispanic school racist, others did not.

“If you go to the mall and there’s 50 percent less people you know you’ll get in line easier, lines are shorter, things like that,” one woman at the meeting said.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and bringing this matter to a conclusion as quickly as possible,” Board President Robert Garcia said.

The investigation could take months until then the teachers are on paid leave.