Pursuit Ends In Deadly Crash In Torrance

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed Monday when the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed in Torrance.
According to police, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:30 a.m. near Sepulveda Boulevard and Cabrillo Avenue.
Authorities located the newer model, silver Toyota Camry and instructed the driver to pull into a gas station located at Sepulveda and Maple Avenue.
A short time later, the suspects fled from the scene at a high rate of speed, causing a pursuit to subsequently ensue.
The chase ended when the suspects collided with an uninvolved car traveling on Carson Street.
The occupants of the stolen vehicle, a man and a woman believed to be in their mid 20s, were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No officers were injured during the chase.
Anyone with information about this incident has been urged to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 618-5570.