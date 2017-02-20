Storm Leaves Many Downed Trees Across LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Even though the heavy rain has stopped the cleanup is nowhere near done.

Downed tree after downed tree is becoming part of the landscape across the Southland these days.

The Lindman family was home Friday when a large tree came crashing down.

“I was like man what just happened here. Thankfully the neighbors over there called 911,” Jordan Lindman said.

Arborists like Rene Castillo are busier than ever working around the clock.

“We’ve been working seven days a week for the last six weeks,” Castillo said.

He says after years of drought and hardly any rain trees are especially vulnerable.

“So there’s no new root formation the last five, six years. With all this water we’ve been getting the last two three months that’s what’s causing them to topple over along with people not maintaining them.”

Castillo says pine trees and eucalyptus trees are more likely to fall because of their shallow roots. In his 17 years of experience he says he’s never seen anything this bad.

“For the last two weeks we’ve pretty much been responding to just emergency calls.”