Nixon, Reagan Libraries To Mark Presidents Day With Special Events

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Admission will be free at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda Monday for Presidents Day, while the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley will mark the holiday with a free set of family-oriented activities.

The Nixon Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the first 300 visitors receiving a free slice of cherry pie.

Actors portraying the presidents depicted on Mount Rushmore — Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and George Washington — will be available for pictures.

The Air Force Band of the Golden West will perform a concert at 2 p.m., officials said.

More information on the Nixon Library is available by calling (714) 983-9120.

The Reagan Library will conduct its 24th annual Presidents Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including crafts, musical entertainment, storytelling and presidential and first lady lookalikes.

Admission is free to the celebration, with food available for purchase.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with its regular admission prices — $21 for adults, $15 for children ages 11 to 17 years old, $10 for children ages 3 to 10, and $18 for ages 62 and older. Children 2 and under are admitted free.

More information on the Reagan Library is available by calling (805) 522-2977.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)