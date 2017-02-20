Laurel Canyon Boulevard Partially Reopens In Studio City

February 20, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Rain, Sinkhole

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Laurel Canyon Boulevard partially reopened Monday while crews continued to make repairs on a massive sinkhole in Studio City, CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom reported.

According to Finnstrom, a permanent fix will take between two and three weeks.

KNX 1070’s Jon Baird reported only one lane of traffic is moving in each direction at this time.

The sinkhole swallowed two vehicles around 8 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Woodbridge and Laurel Canyon. Both drivers are okay.

Engineers believe an erosion on a sewage pipe caused the earth to open up during heavy rainfall.

