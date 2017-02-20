Irvine Girl Remains In Critical Condition After Being Crushed By Tree During Friday’s Storm

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — A 13-year-old Irvine girl, who remained in critical condition after being crushed by a large tree during last week’s massive rainstorm, underwent surgery Monday afternoon to relieve swelling in her brain.

Teresa Johnston left her home to walk dogs around 5 p.m. Friday when a 40-foot-tall pine tree near Dewberry and Sandburg ways fell on her.

“A neighbor saw the tree fall on her or heard it and looked outside and saw her laying there. She brought a pillow for her, a blanket and held an umbrella over her until an ambulance and police showed up,” said the victim’s father Roch Johnston. “I climbed over the tree that had crushed her with no idea that my daughter had been laying there just minutes before.”

With family by her side, the teen remained in ICU at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

The girl’s parents told CBS2’s Michele Gile that she suffered fractures on her face, bleeding in her brain and other serious injuries.

She was put in an induced coma to help her heal, Teresa’s sister wrote on her fundraising page.

But her parents remain hopeful. “It’s tragic. It’s very tragic. But so much good has been coming out of it. It’s touching. It’s overwhelming. And people are giving. There’s so good out there in this world,” said the girl’s mother Vera Johnston. “Just keep praying that she heals, that it’s fast, that it’s really full recovery for our Teresa, that she could be again our Teresa as we know her.”

“She was nice. She was beautiful too. She was respectable. I’m speechless. Nice girl.” said the victim’s friend Shayan Tahbaz.

An account has been set up on Youcaring.com to raise money to help pay for Teresa’s medical expenses if you would like to help.