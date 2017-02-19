Thousands In LA Still Without Power Due To Friday’s Massive Storm

February 19, 2017 10:24 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Crews Sunday continued to work to restore service to thousands of residents left without electricity as a result of Friday’s massive storm.

As of 7 a.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says approximately 20,000 electric customers are without power.

That number was down from the over 85,623 customers who were impacted during the peak of Friday’s storm.

The LADWP says that, “due to the severity of damage and time to make repairs, some customers have experienced outages over 24 hours.”

The remaining affected customers will have power restored by Sunday, according to estimates provided by the LADWP.

The agency said the following neighborhoods were experiencing the highest number of outages currently: Koreatown, Harvard Heights, Boyle Heights, Mid-City, Hollywood Hills West, Silver Lake, Reseda, East Hollywood, Studio City, Palms, West Hills, and Sherman Oaks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia