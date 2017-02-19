Shooting Inside Covina Home Leaves 2 Women Dead, Toddler Wounded

COVINA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say two women were found dead inside a home in Covina in a shooting that left a 2-year-old wounded.

The incident unfolded overnight Sunday at the home in the 700 block of South Rancho Sinaloa.

Police say Covina officers responded to the location after Lucas Fick asked a neighbor to call the authorities.

According to police, Fick told the neighbor that “something bad” had happened.

Upon arrival, officers located two women who appeared to have gunshot wounds. Both were dead.

A 2-year-old child was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his back. He is expected to recover.

Authorities say Fick, who was on parole, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bail on a parole hold.

The investigation into the double-homicide and attempted homicide of the child is underway.

It remains unclear whether Fick is a suspect in the shootings.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the Covina Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 384-5665.