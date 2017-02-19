Shoemaker Throws First BP Session In Return From Head Injury

February 19, 2017 11:43 PM

TEMPE Ariz. (CBSLA.com) — Matt shoemaker’s 2016 season ended when he was hit in the head by a line drive back in September.

The frightening injury required emergency brain surgery. After months of offseason workouts the Angels pitcher threw his first bullpen session of the spring Sunday.

The 30-year-old right-hander is looking ahead towards a return to the mound.

“Everything feels normal, good,” Shoemaker said. “Each day was always a good step. It could have been much worse..it’s a blessing to be where I am.”

