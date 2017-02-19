Santa Paula Man, 20, Accused Of Attempted Murder After Allegedly Beating, Choking Woman

SANTA PAULA (CBSLA.com) — Police in Santa Paula have arrested a 20-year-old man on attempted murder charges after they said he beat and choked an 18-year-old woman.
On Saturday, around 1 p.m., police responded to a call of an injured woman in the 700 block of Ojai Boulevard, the area of Las Piedras Park.
Police said the woman had “massive” swelling to both sides of her face.
The woman told them that the suspect, Joshua Stephenson, struck her repeatedly in the face, head and back. She said he also choked her and she believed he was going to kill her.
The alleged victim was able to flee and contact police.
She was transported to Santa Paula Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, who was known by police, was located in the area of Mill Park and placed under arrest for attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury to a cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon.
After being processed at the Santa Paula Police Department, Stephenson was taken to Ventura County Main Jail where he is being held on $505,000 bail.
If anyone has information regarding this incident you’re asked to call Detective Randy Haumann at (805) 525-4474, ext. 211 or at rhaumann@spcity.org. You can remain anonymous, police said.