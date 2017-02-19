Omarosa Says Goodbye To LA Church To Join Trump, Neighbors Protest

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — President Trump isn’t the only reality TV star in the White House.
One of his former contestants on the “Apprentice” best known as “Omarosa” is now working for the president.
Omarosa Manigault, a local pastor, gave her last sermon Sunday before leaving for Washington, but not without controversy.
The United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, Local 36, and other labor groups — gathered to protest outside Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church in Boyle Heights while she gave her last sermon.
Manigault is leaving the church where she has served as pastor for nearly 10 years to move to Washington, D.C to join President Donald Trump for a cabinet-level position.
Omarosa had been an early supporter of Hillary Clinton and a democrat, but months before the election she joined the Trump Campaign as director of African-American Outreach.
Under President Trump she will be Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.
People packed the church for the sermon which didn’t make mention of President Trump directly, but Omarosa did give praise to a higher power for getting her the position.
“It’s antagonistic to bring a member of the Trump Administration into this neighborhood that is disproportionately affected by Trump’s executive orders,” demonstrator Keyanna Celina said.
Protesters wanted to have their voices heard, but wanted to make sure the church was not disrespected in the process and that they were there only to oppose the Trump Administration.