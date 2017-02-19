Man Walking With Wife Shot Dead In Duarte Drive-By Attack

February 19, 2017 11:42 AM

DUARTE (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities are searching for suspects in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 39-year-old man on a residential street in Duarte.

Sheriff’s officials say the victim was hit multiple times while walking with his wife after parking his car near their home Saturday night. His wife was not hurt.

The Los Angeles Times reports the shooter sped away in a white-colored car.

Investigators have not identified a motive or released suspect descriptions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

