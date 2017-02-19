Man Fatally Shot While Ordering Food At Taco Truck In Compton

February 19, 2017 1:46 PM

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man died after being fatally shot while ordering food at a taco truck in Compton.

The incident unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 13500 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the man was ordering food when he was struck in the torso by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two employees, identified as a man and woman, who were working behind a table were also struck. Both were taken to the hospital.

Detectives believe the suspect had exited a brown sedan, walked up to the sidewalk, and opened fire. He then got back into the car, and fled southbound on Alameda Street, according to authorities.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia