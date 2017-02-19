Man Fatally Shot While Ordering Food At Taco Truck In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man died after being fatally shot while ordering food at a taco truck in Compton.
The incident unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 13500 block of Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies say the man was ordering food when he was struck in the torso by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two employees, identified as a man and woman, who were working behind a table were also struck. Both were taken to the hospital.
Detectives believe the suspect had exited a brown sedan, walked up to the sidewalk, and opened fire. He then got back into the car, and fled southbound on Alameda Street, according to authorities.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
