Man Dies At Hospital After Being Stabbed In El Monte

February 19, 2017 4:24 PM

EL MONTE  — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being stabbed in El Monte Sunday morning, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives and El Monte Police responded to the 4200 block of Peck Road where the man was found.

Authorities do not have a suspect at this time. No further information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

