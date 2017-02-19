Man, 22, Stabbed After Parking Car In Downtown Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man was reported to be in stable condition after being stabbed in Pomona.
The incident unfolded just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday after the victim had parked his car in the downtown area.
As he exited, he was assaulted by an unknown male, according to authorities.
The victim managed to walk into an emergency room of a hospital, where he was being treated.
The incident remains under investigation, and authorities are asking that anyone with additional information, call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.