Hollywood Street Closures Start Sunday Ahead Of Next Weekend’s Oscars

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Street closures will begin Sunday in Hollywood in advance of next weekend’s Oscars ceremony.

According to the Oscars website, the following streets will be closed:

• South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• Pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• South curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

• Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the T alley from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 1);

Additional streets will be closed in the week leading up to the Oscars show. For a complete list, click here.

