Best Activities This Week In Orange County – February 20

This week’s varied list of events includes plenty of excitement for the second half of February. Start the week out with a whiskey social in honor of President’s Day and follow it up with Wednesday’s National Margarita Day celebration. The week also offers a children’s event centered around dinosaurs, a four-day jazz party and performances of “My Fair Lady.” When the weekend hits, catch the last Monster Jam of the season or celebrate the anniversary of one of Laguna Beach’s most prominent art galleries. Enjoy!

Monday, February 20



President’s Day Whiskey Social

www.dinebluegold.com Bluegold21016 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-0038 Whether you have the day off for President’s Day or not, Bluegold at Huntington Beach’s Pacific City is celebrating with a special whiskey social from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature all-American whiskey, in honor of the forefathers, mixed into “Born in the U.S.A.” cocktails. Each drink will feature Jim Beam whiskey. Offerings include Old Fashioneds, Manhattans, Whiskey Sours and Sazeracs. Along with the Red, White and Beam evening, visitors can enjoy menu items like roasted wild salmon, shrimp and crab ravioli, day boat scallops, wagyu beef sashimi, truffle mac & cheese and roasted eggplant parmesan with tomato fondue.

Tuesday, February 21



Dinosaurs!

www.gopacificcity.com Pacific City21010 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 960-3647 The kid’s play area at Pacific City will host an exciting event, titled Dinosaurs!, on Tuesday morning. The event, which will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., will be one for the whole family, with children and parents enjoying a story about dinosaurs and their pets. Once the reading is over, kids can also create their very own dinosaur in the craft portion. As with all of Pacific City’s family events, there will be specials offered from the mall’s vendors, including 15% off at the children’s boutique Smocking Birds. Other deals include a free ice cream cone and parking validation from Saint Marc and buy-one-get-one-free pies or pastries at Pie Not.

Wednesday, February 22



National Margarita Day Celebration

Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen

110 West Birch Street

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 255-1040

www.chachaslatinkitchen.com Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen110 West Birch StreetBrea, CA 92821(714) 255-1040 One of the greatest days of the year has arrived! It’s National Margarita Day today! Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen is the perfect place to celebrate this year, with their popular Grande Margaritas set at a price of $12 all day long. These tasty cocktails, which are a staple at most Mexican cantinas, are hand-shaken and poured to perfection. The classic Cha Cha’s Margarita is crafted with Siete Leguas 100% blue agave tequila, Elderflower liqueur and fresh juices—lime and ruby red grapefruit. The restaurant also offers a Mango-Habanero Margarita with a habanero chili infusion for those who prefer something spicy. Pair this deal with the Wednesday night special: 50% off all signature enchiladas.



Looking for other great spots in the area to sip on margaritas? Visit our list of the Best Bars & Restaurants In Orange County For Margarita’s

Thursday, February 23



Attend The Newport Beach Jazz Party

Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa

900 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 640-4000

www.newportbeachjazzparty.com Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa900 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 640-4000 Now in its 17th year, this annual jazz party is shaping up to be the biggest yet. The extravaganza runs from Thursday through Sunday, offering four days of outstanding jazz music from over 100 different artists and six big bands. Performances will take place in the hotel’s ballroom and by the pool, as well as in other spots at the Marriott. With evening concerts taking place each night and two champagne jazz brunches held on Saturday and Sunday, there are plenty of activities to partake in. Prominent vocalists performing during the extended party include Alan Bergman, Barbara Morrison, Steve Tyrell and Ann Hampton Callaway. Various musicians and orchestras, including the Frank Sinatra, Jr. Orchestra and the Cal State Fullerton Jazz Orchestra, will join them.

Friday, February 24



See “My Fair Lady”

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, CA 92683

(714) 793-1150

www.rosecentertheater.com Rose Center Theater14140 All American WayWestminster, CA 92683(714) 793-1150 The elegant Rose Center Theater in Westminster is underrated, offering stunning lobby, performance and behind-the-scenes spaces as well as award-winning musical shows. The RCT Musical Theater production of “My Fair Lady” kicked off last week, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances of the famous musical by playwright Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe. It tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a girl who aims to improve her quality of speech by taking lessons from Professor Henry Higgins. Tickets for “My Fair Lady” cost between $15 and $25, and it will run through March 5. Previous productions from the theater’s eighth season include “Tom Sawyer,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Pinocchio.”

Saturday, February 25



Monster Jam

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

2000 East Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(703) 448-4000

www.monsterjam.com Angel Stadium of Anaheim2000 East Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(703) 448-4000 As the last of four scheduled shows in Anaheim since the start of the year, Monster Jam is one event you can’t miss this weekend. The family-friendly event provides endless thrills and excitement for those of all ages, with monster trucks showcasing their incredible tricks. Tickets start at $25 for the 6:30 p.m. show, but the pre-show pit party starts at 2:30 p.m. The pit party is fan-focused, allowing attendees to get up close and personal with the trucks that will be appearing later that night. You’ll also have a chance to meet some of the drivers. During the show, enjoy watching trucks like Storm Damage, Hurricane Force, Big Kahuna, Dragon and the famous Grave Digger. There will also be two new trucks revving their engines at the 2017 Monster Jam: Earth Shaker and Megalodon.

Sunday, February 26



30th Anniversary Celebration

Pacific Edge Gallery

540 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-0491

www.pacificedgegallery.com Pacific Edge Gallery540 South Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-0491 Pacific Edge Gallery will celebrate 30 years in Laguna Beach this month, with an anniversary party and subsequent exhibition. The gallery, which focuses solely on local artists, regularly showcases the works of Maria Bertran, Tom Swimm, Sandra Jones Campbell, Jacobus Baas and Bryan Mark Taylor. Each of these five featured artists will present new paintings for the anniversary exhibit, which opens Saturday. On Sunday, most of the artists will be on site to attend the party, which will run from 1 to 5 p.m., and discuss their latest paintings. Owner Paul Jillson will continue to represent local talent as the gallery flourishes.