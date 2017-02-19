2 Children Dead, 5 Injured In Violent Victorville Crash

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say two children were killed in a two-car crash in San Bernardino County that left five other people injured.
The crash unfolded Saturday night at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Amethyst Road in Victorville.
That’s where authorities say a father allegedly ran a red light, and crashed into another car, according to the Victor Valley News.
One child was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another was also pronounced dead at the scene. A third minor was airlifted to the hospital.
Authorities say four other people, all adults, were rushed to the hospital. Their current conditions were not known.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.