Wrestling’s ‘Russian Bear’, Ivan Koloff Dead At 74

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ivan Koloff, the Canadian professional wrestler known as “The Russian Bear:, has died after fighting liver cancer. He was 74.

Koloff’s daughter, Rachel Marley, and the WWE confirmed the death.

“I’m sad to wake up and hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff,” former wrestler Ric Flair tweeted. “You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace.”

I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/nziKZ2Zqy4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2017

Born in Montreal as Oreal Perras, Koloff was one of wrestling’s top villains in the 1970 and 1980s. In 1971, he pinned Bruno Sammartino in Madison Square Garden to take the WWWF title.

Koloff later was an ordained minister in Greenville.

BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that Ivan Koloff has passed away at age 74. https://t.co/gs9l0W0Jxo pic.twitter.com/Dd1QbMzs9V — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2017

The death came a day after fellow former wrestler George “The Animal” Steele died a 79.

BEFORE THERE WAS IRON SHEIK THERE WAS IVAN KOLOFF. HERE WITH MY BROTHER NIKOLAI. HE MAKE THE GARDEN SHAKE. RIP BROTHER pic.twitter.com/4q4SIVcb0u — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 18, 2017

