What You’re Drinking – Best Margaritas For National Margarita Day

It’s time to kick off the celebrations because it’s National Margarita Day. Restaurants and bars across the city are offering margaritas in honor of this great foodie holiday, in addition to their regular drinks offered throughout the year.



Birds & Bees

207 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 537-0510

Located down a secluded alleyway in Downtown Los Angeles, Birds & Bees is an exclusive speakeasy tucked into the basement of the Broadway Media Center. Once you've found this spot, make sure to order up their Silencio Margarita, created by Bethany Ham. L.A.'s newest and hippest cocktail den, Birds & Bees will be offering the special drink in honor of National Margarita Day, and it's made with Altos Reposado, El Silencio Mezcal, tropical liqueurs, pineapple and lime. Birds & Bees will be open on National Margarita Day 2017 from 5pm to 12am.



Church & State

1850 Industrial Street

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 405-1434

For National Margarita Day, Church & State will be offer not just one, but two special margaritas to sip on. Start off by drinking on the Ring of Fire, which is a spin on the classic margarita and is made with Fire Pueblo Viejo Tequila, pomegranate, crème de cassis, lime and soda, served chilled and on the rocks. Then, move on to their Limpia Almas. Sip and savor this tasty cocktail with Los Javis Mezcal, green chartreuse, rosemary, luxardo and lime!



Venice Whaler

10 Washington Blvd

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 821-8737

Venice Whaler is also in on the action of National Margarita Day. Order up the Whaler Margarita made with Sauza Tequila, Triple Sec, and the Whaler's House Margarita Mix. In honor of the specialday the Whaler Margarita will be offered for just $4, and if you'd like more, order up the Whaler Margarita Pitcher for $28! Venice Whaler is also offering their Light My Fire, which is a hot cocktail made with Mama's Boy Tequila, fresh pineapple, lime, agave and Firewater Bitter. You might need a taco or two to cool down that palate!



Raymond 1886

1250 S Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 441-3136

Sneak away to the cocktail oasis of Pasadena on National Margarita Day, and pull up a seat at The Raymond 1886, where they will be pouring a delicious Medicina Latina, which is a variation of the classic margarita with hand squeezed lime juice, home-made ginger syrup, and Plata Tequila, finished with a mescal spray and ginger candy. Yum!



Red O Santa Monica

1541 Ocean Ave #120

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-1600

For National Margarita Day, Red O is stepping it up by offering many tasty margaritas. Start with their Grant Margarita and take your night to the next level. This margarita is made with El Tesoro Añejo tequila, mandarin napoleon, fresh lime, fresh agave, served up with red citrus salt and a gold dusted dried pineapple slice, and an extra shot of El Tesoro Paradiso Extra Añejo Tequila on the side. Red O's Alacran Margarita is made with Sauza Hornitos Reposado, VeeV Açaí Spirit, JDK & Sons O3 Orange, house-made limonada, and serrano chile syrup is your go-to cocktail on National Margarita Day. It's served over ice, in a Tajín-rimmed goblet, and you can order just one, or order up a Alacran Margarita Pitcher for $65. Their house margarita is another popular option, as is their Casa Blanca Margarita. The cocktail is shaken up with Casamigos Silver Tequila.