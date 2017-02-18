Tree Crashes Down Onto Hollywood Hills Home

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) – A large pine tree came crashing down onto a house in the Hollywood Hills Saturday morning, bringing down power lines.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the tree came down sometime before 8:30 a.m. on a home in the 8700 block of West Arlene Terrace. High voltage wires were downed by the tree as well.
There were no injuries and no reports of anyone trapped inside the home. Paramedics were assessing some elderly people for stress-related concerns, the fire department said.
Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Bureau of Street Services were called to the scene.