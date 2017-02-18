Search Continues For Man Swept Away In Thousand Oaks Flooding

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA.com) – Rescuers continued their search Saturday for a man in his 20s who was swept away in a barranca Friday afternoon in Thousand Oaks.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, three people were rescued after getting stranded on high ground within a barranca west of the 1200 block of Caminos Dos Rios, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The victims told rescuers that a fourth person was swept away by strong currents prior to the arrival of rescue personnel.
Air and ground teams with Thousand Oaks police, the Ventura County Fire Department and aviation and search and rescue teams with the sheriff’s office have been searching for the man since Friday. His name was not released.