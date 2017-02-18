Fire Breaks Out At Torrance Refinery

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) – Crews quickly contained a fire that broke out at the Torrance Refinery early Saturday morning.
Torrance Fire Department crews responded to the refinery located at 3700 W. 190th St. at 6:30 a.m., on a report of a pump failure that had caused a fire in the crude oil section.
According to Torrance police, there was no offsite impact and no injuries. There was no indication the blaze was suspicious in nature.
As of 7:35 a.m., the fire had been extinguished. Firefighters remained on scene to monitor the refinery. All roads in the area were open.