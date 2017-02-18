Duarte Lifts Mandatory Evacuations Saturday

DUARTE (CBSLA.com) – The city of Duarte has lifted mandatory evacuations for dozens of residents following Friday’s storm.
Mandatory evacuation orders that were issued Thursday for 202 homes in Duarte, near the Fish Fire burn area, were lifted, the city announced Saturday morning. The burn area has been regressed from red alert level to a yellow alert level.
However, street closures will remain in effect indefinitely. Checkpoints are in place and only residents will be allowed into the impact area.
Closure are in place at Royal Oaks and Greenbank; Bettyhill and Conata; Royal Oaks and Mel Canyon; eastbound Fish Canyon at Mel Canyon; westbound Fish Canyon at Mel Canyon, Mountaincrest and Deerlane; Brookridge and Tannencrest; and Sunnydale Drive and Westvale Road.
Residents of Melcanyon, between Brookridge and Fish Canyon, will have to park on adjoining streets and walk to their homes due to ongoing cleanup efforts by city crews.