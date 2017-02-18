CHP Chases Erratic Driving Suspect On 5 Freeway

LA VERNE (CBSLA.com) — The CHP chased a suspect for driving erratically Saturday evening.
The man is in a Dodge Charger.
He’s exceeded 100 mph in an effort to evade capture.
The chase started in La Verne when someone called authorities to say they saw a suspicious man driving erratically.
The chase has gone through Pacoima, Sylmar and Valencia.
A half-dozen CHP vehicles chased the man.
An attempt at putting out spike strips in Castaic apparently failed.
Our chopper had to abandon the chase in the Castaic area due to weather.