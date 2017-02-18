CHP Chases Erratic Driving Suspect On 5 Freeway

February 18, 2017 9:10 PM
Filed Under: CBP, Chase, La Verne, Pursuit

LA VERNE (CBSLA.com) —   The CHP chased a suspect for driving erratically Saturday evening.

The man is in a Dodge Charger.

He’s exceeded 100 mph in an effort to evade capture.

The chase started in La Verne when someone called authorities to say they saw a suspicious man driving erratically.

The chase has gone through Pacoima, Sylmar and Valencia.

A half-dozen CHP vehicles chased the man.

An attempt at putting out spike strips in Castaic apparently failed.

Our chopper had to abandon the chase in the Castaic area due to weather.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia