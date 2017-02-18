Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – February 20

There’s lots to look forward to this week in L.A. After a President’s Day trip to the museum kicks things off, an electric tale about D-Day will take you on a musical trip back to the 1940s, while National Margarita Day brings you on a tasty tour of West Hollywood’s Melrose Avenue. Pop-Up Magazine is back for a one-night-only performance, LACO celebrates composer John Adams’ 70th birthday, and dinner with an intimate screening of Oscar nominated “Hidden Figures” is the perfect way to prepare for Sunday’s big awards show, which you can watch at Paley’s Oscar Party.

Monday, February 20



Ooey Gooey Weekend

Kidspace Children’s Museum

480 N. Arroyo Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

President's Day means kids are out of school, so instead of scrambling for what to do, plan a trip to the "Ooey Gooey Weekend" at Kidspace Museum. Kids of all ages are invited to get down and dirty making squishy worm, snail, and slug tracks with gooey finger paint trails, make their own green algae, slime an Educator, and learn what scat can teach us about animal diets. The event runs all day, and includes a Kidspace trivia challenge.

Tuesday, February 21



“946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips”

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA, 90210

(310) 746-4000

Innovative United Kingdom-based theater company Kneehigh is bringing their brilliant theatricality to the Wallis Annenberg Center once again for the L.A. premiere of "946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips." The piece tells a musical story of D-Day based on the book by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo. Exploring themes of love, war, and prejudice, the play has been delighting audiences with a live onstage swing band, infectious dance numbers, and masterful puppetry.

Wednesday, February 22



Celebrate National Margarita Day By Attending A Bar Hop

Various Locations

Melrose Avenue

West Hollywood, CA

El Silencio Mezcal is taking Angelenos on a tour of some of the best spots in West Hollywood to enjoy the agave-based liquor. The tour starts at 1pm at Au Fudge, followed by stops at Gracias Madre, Tortilla Republic, E.P. & L.P., Lucques, Red-O, Melrose Umbrella, and Village Idiot. Along the way guests will taste a variety of classic margaritas and other fun takes on the drink in honor of National Margarita Day. In an attempt to break the World Record for Longest Happy Hour Ever, the hop lasts until 2am.

Thursday, February 23



“Hidden Figures” Screening + Dinner

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

300 S. Doheny Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 860-4000

Just in time for Sunday's big awards show, the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills is screening all the Best Picture nominated films in the property's private screening room. Tonight's screening of the much buzzed about "Hidden Figures" is preceded by a three-course prix-fixe dinner at Culina. The dinner and a movie package is $69, with proceeds benefitting the Make a Film Foundation, granting film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Friday, February 24



Pop-Up Magazine

Theatre at Ace Hotel

933 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 235-9614

Critically acclaimed live magazine, Pop-Up Magazine, is returning to Los Angeles tonight for an evening of multimedia, true storytelling created for the stage. Contributors use illustrations, animation, photos, sound, and even original scores to perform a wide genre of stories. After they tell their tales, performers head to the bar and mingle with audience members. The one-of-a-kind event is not recorded, so the only way to experience the stories told by these award-winning performers is to be there in person.

Saturday, February 25



Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s “Haydn in London”

Alex Theatre

216 North Brand Blvd.

Glendale, CA 91203

(213) 622-7001

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra is celebrating the 70th birthday of one of America's most admired composers, John Adams. Guest conductor Carlos Kalmar will lead the orchestra in a performance of the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer's work "The Wound-Dresser." The piece pays tribute to the tolls of war based on poems penned by Walt Whitman during the Civil War, and features baritone Brian Mulligan. Haydn's "Symphony No. 98," Rossini's "The Italian Girl in Algiers" Overture, and Lutoslawski's "Musique funèbre" will also be performed, and a pre-concert talk will be held one hour before curtain.

Sunday, February 26



Oscar Viewing Party

Paley

6115 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 544-9430

The 89th Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theatre tonight in Hollywood, and just down the road Paley is celebrating with a viewing party complete with themed cocktails. The restaurant is honoring the iconic dresses of previous winners with newly crafted cocktails that capture the spirit of their famous looks. Sip an Audrey Hepburn (light rum, Gosling's Rum, Velvet Falernum, coconut cream, cinnamon, and lime), a Halle Berry (mezcal, Dubonnet, Cynar, beet juice, and lime), a festive Gwyneth Paltrow (vodka, Chambord, strawberry banana yogurt blend, and sparkling rose topped with a "red lipstick" fruit leather), and more while you watch the show on the big screen.

