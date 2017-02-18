5 Freeway In Sun Valley Reopens After Overnight Closure

February 18, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: 5 Freeway, Flooding, Mudslide, Storm, Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Interstate 5 in Sun Valley reopened Saturday morning after flooding and mudslides had shut down the freeway overnight following Friday’s storm.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were reopened as of 9:40 a.m. at Sheldon Street, Caltrans reported. Two of the five northbound lanes were also open.

The freeway closure began Friday afternoon when several feet of water came rushing down onto the freeway from the side of an overpass, unearthing mud and dirt. The mudslides left several drivers stalled and stranded. Some drivers called 911 to report water coming into their cars.

Caltran crews would be continuing cleanup efforts throughout the day Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia