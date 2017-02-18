4 Santa Ana Police Officers Credited With Saving 3 From River Bed

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Four officers with the Santa Ana Police Department are credited Saturday with saving three people from the rushing water in the Santa Ana River bed.
Around 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to 1st Street and the Santa Ana riverbed following reports of several people screaming for help.
Upon arrival, officers located three people in the center of the riverbed, a female adult and her 8-year-old child struggling to stay above water. An adult male who jumped into the water to try to save them, was also struggling.
The four SAPD Officers entered into the water and were able to successfully extract the three out of the water. During the rescue, the woman said another child was missing.
The mother told the officers that she and her two kids fell into the water at Fairview and the riverbed. She held onto her 8-year old but lost sight of her 12-year old son.
A search of the area was undertaken and the 12-year-old was found uninjured at 5th and the riverbed.
The mother and two children were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The male adult was treated at the scene by OCFA and refused to be transported.
No officers were injured.