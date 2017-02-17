Westwood Apartment Complex Red-Tagged After Fallen Tree Does Heavy Damage

February 17, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: Apartment Complex, Red Tagged, Tree, Westwood

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com)  —  A Westwood apartment complex was red-tagged Friday after a large tree slammed into it and caused heavy structural damage.

CBS2’s Tom Wait reported that, fortunately, no one was home when the tree crashed into the complex’s second floor.

“Had someone been in that unit,” he reported, “obviously that could have been catastrophic.”

Officials said rain and heavy winds brought the tree down.

Wait said the building housed approximately eight units.

He said residents of the building could be seen coming and going all day trying to gather their belongings after they’re ruined by the rain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

