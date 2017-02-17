Storm Forces Flight Cancellations Throughout Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Flights are being canceled left and right at Southern California-area airports as a powerful storm bears down on the region.

All American Airlines flights into and out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. were canceled, along with all Southwest flights from 10 a.m., officials said.

Several flights into and out of Bob Hope Airport in Burbank were also canceled due to severe weather.

Due to severity of weather conditions, multiple carriers at @fly_BUR have cancelled flights for Feb 17. Check airlines for specific info — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) February 17, 2017

Clouds rain and thunderstorms caused delays up to an hour and a half at Los Angeles International Airport.

FAA officials recommended checking in with airlines about flight status before getting to the airport.

According to the National Weather Forecast, Friday’s storm may be the strongest of this season, and maybe the strongest within the past six years.