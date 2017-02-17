Rain, Gusty Winds Bring Down Trees, Power Lines

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA.com) — One person was hospitalized from a possible electrical shock Friday after a large tree fell in Sherman Oaks and brought down power lines with it.

The tree ended up on top of a vehicle at about 1:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, where traffic backed up between Magnolia and Burbank boulevards.

A powerful storm moving into Southern California hit the San Fernando Valley hard, bringing down a tree in the 8500 block of North Bothwell Road and onto a Northridge home, Los Angeles Fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

In the Lake Balboa area, Los Angeles police closed two lanes of eastbound Burbank Boulevard, east of Balboa, due to flooding. Streets in the Lake Balboa and Sepulveda Basin area typically floods in heavy rainfall.

#LAPD Advisory: The #Sepulveda Basin is closed until further notice due to increasing water levels and more expected #LARain pic.twitter.com/gOTxMExptp — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 17, 2017

In San Fernando, police said a downed tree and power line blocked the entire roadway in the 600 block of Hollister Street, but no injuries were reported. San Fernando Public Works are on the scene and waiting for Southern California Edison crews.

In Valley Glen, another downed tree reportedly took high voltage power lines with it. The uprooted tree might have also disrupted a nearby gas line, Los Angeles Fire’s Erik Scott said.

Another rain soaked tree went down in Westwood, damaging a two-story residence. Los Angeles firefighters were on the scene.