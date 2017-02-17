Oscar Preps To Close Several Hollywood Streets

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The 89th Oscars are rapidly approaching, and motorists in Hollywood will start feeling the effects beginning Sunday when streets around the Dolby Theater begin closing so crews can begin erecting bleachers and making way for the red carpet.

Some lane restrictions and sidewalk closures have been in effect in the Hollywood tourist district for almost a week, but the biggest impact will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, when all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue. That stretch will remain blocked until 6 a.m. March 3.

Most of the Oscar ceremony accoutrements will be removed from Hollywood Boulevard by the morning of March 1, however, two movie premieres are planned in the same area on March 1 and March 2, resulting in the extended closure until March 3.

Other closures taking effect Sunday are:

— The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland will close at 6 p.m., with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the Dolby Theatre portal will close at 10 p.m.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to Orange, with the exception of an 8-foot pedestrian access, will close at 10 p.m.

— The pedestrian mid-block crosswalk on Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange will close at 10 p.m.

At 10 p.m. Monday, the Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre will close from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet.

On Feb. 24 — two days before the Feb. 26 show — Hawthorn Avenue will close between Highland and Orange.

On Feb. 25, the day before the show, a series of other closures will begin:

— Orchid Street will close from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Orchid Alley.

— Orange will close from Orchid Alley to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hawthorn Avenue will close from Highland to Orange.

— The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close completely from Highland to Orange.

— The west sidewalk of Highland will close from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Johnny Grant Way from Highland to Orchid Street will close.

On Oscar Sunday, Feb. 26, the following restrictions will take effect:

— The remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange to Highland will close.

— Orange will close from Hawthorn to Hollywood Boulevard.

— The north and south sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland to 300 feet east of Highland will close.

— The south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will close directly in front of the north-south running Hawthorn Alley.

— The east and west sidewalks of Highland from Hollywood Boulevard to Hawthorn will close.

— The east sidewalk of Highland will close from Yucca Street south to the alley.

— The north and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland intersection.

— Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from La Brea Boulevard to Orange Drive, and from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

— Hawthorn Avenue will close between Orange Drive and La Brea, and from Highland and McCadden Place.

— McCadden Place will close from Yucca Street to Hollywood Boulevard.

— Wilcox Avenue will close between Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.

On Oscar Sunday, Metro Red Line trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station. Regular service will resume at 6 a.m. Feb. 27.

Metro bus routes along Hollywood Boulevard will be re-routed during the street closures.

