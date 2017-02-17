Marine Arrested In LA After Possible Pipe Bombs Found In Denver Hotel Room

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A former U.S. Marine was arrested in Los Angeles after authorities may have found pipe bombs in a room at a hotel in downtown Denver where he had stayed.
According to the Denver Post, “unexploded devices” were found in the Sheraton hotel room this week in downtown Denver where Adam Hayat had been staying.
KMGH-TV reports that investigators tracked Hyatt to Los Angeles, where he was arrested Thursday at a Holiday Inn on La Cienega Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport.
He is due in court Friday morning, the Denver Post reports.
The FBI’s Los Angeles field office referred questions about the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver, where a spokesman indicated that a statement would be forthcoming. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles did not immediately respond to phone or email queries details about the case.
There have been no reports of explosives being found at the Holiday Inn, and it’s unclear how many devices were found at the Sheraton Hotel Downtown Denver where he had reportedly stayed.
Hayat is a U.S. citizen of Pakistani descent who served in Iraq, according to KMGH.
