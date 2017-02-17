Man Accused Of Shooting Up His Oakland Neighborhood Identified As UCLA Graduate

February 17, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Jesse Enjian, Oakland Shooting Suspect, UCLA Graduate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — An Oakland man went on a shooting rampage Friday morning in his Oakland neighborhood.

The man shot up the neighborhood using a rifle. He shot randomly forcing people to run for cover.

Authorities said at one point 32-year-old Jesse Enjian, went up on his roof to shoot at news helicopters.

At another point Enjian spray-painted a house and car with images of genitalia, according to the LA Times.

When police showed up, Enjian reportedly started shooting at them as well.

Police fired back and eventually wounded Enjian.

He is reported to be in serious condition.

No police or neighbors were injured.

 

 

