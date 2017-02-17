Large Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles In Studio City

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Two cars were swallowed by a sinkhole in Studio City Friday evening.
Sky 9 was overhead when the second car slid into the hole.
The second car was believed to be unoccupied at the time it slid below the street.
A driver in the first car, which overturned, was able to crawl out with the help of LA City Fire, authorities said.
The sinkhole is located at Laurel Canyon Boulevard, at Woodbridge.
Stu Mundel, reporting in Sky 9, said Woodbridge was under water all day.
The windshield wipers on the second vehicle, which landed almost on top of the first, could still be seen operating.
Two tow trucks are on scene and will try to pull the cars out of the hole as soon as authorities determine if the ground nearby is safe enough for them to park.