Britax Recalls 676K Strollers For Faulty Car Seat Mount

February 17, 2017 8:32 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Britax is recalling 676,000 strollers that pose a fall hazard to infants in car seats that are supposed to attach securely.

The strollers, including the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers, were sold in the U.S. at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target, Amazon and other stores from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470.

The recall is for all models and colors of the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, which are used as a travel system with a car seat attached.

(credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Britax says it has received 33 reports of car seats suddenly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. The faulty strollers were cited in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts. The CPSC posted a complete list of recalled stroller model numbers.

CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the Click & Go receiver mount and contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers. Owners of the recalled double stroller should immediately stop using them with the car seats attached, but can continue using them simply as a stroller.

