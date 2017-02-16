Vendor Selling T-Shirts With Swastikas Asked To Leave USC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A vendor was asked to leave USC after students confronted him over the T-shirts with swastikas he was selling.
The vendor said he was trying to “spark a dialogue” with the shirts, one of which were black, with white and pink printing. Underneath the words, “Friends of the Swastika” were several variations of the symbol, including one inside a Star of David, forming a photomosaic-style, larger white swastika.
Student-run Annenberg Media posted video of students arguing vehemently over the shirts.
In a statement, USC said, “A vendor was asked to leave because the items he was selling led to the vendor causing a disruption on campus. The merchandise the vendor was selling did not meet community standards, per USC guidelines for vendors who wish to sell goods and services on campus.”