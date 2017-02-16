Suspect Sought In Rash Of Manhattan Beach Vehicle Break-Ins

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a man who broke into several parked cars in Manhattan Beach last month, stole credit cards and used them at several area Walgreens stores.
The thefts occurred overnight between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, according to Manhattan police. The suspect broke into several cars and stole various items, including credit cards.
The stolen cards were used at Walgreens stores in Redondo Beach, Torrance and Gardena. Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call police at 310-802-5125.