Suspect Sought In Rash Of Manhattan Beach Vehicle Break-Ins

February 16, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Manhattan Beach
A surveillance photo of a man Manhattan Beach police say stole credit cards during a rash of car break-ins on Jan. 26-27, 2017, and then used at several surrounding Walgreens stores. (Manhattan Beach Police Department)

A surveillance photo of the suspect.        (Manhattan Beach Police Department)

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a man who broke into several parked cars in Manhattan Beach last month, stole credit cards and used them at several area Walgreens stores.

The thefts occurred overnight between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, according to Manhattan police. The suspect broke into several cars and stole various items, including credit cards.

The stolen cards were used at Walgreens stores in Redondo Beach, Torrance and Gardena. Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call police at 310-802-5125.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia