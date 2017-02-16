Sheriff’s Department Investigates Alleged Bieber Fights At WeHo Eatery

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station Detectives are investigating several fights/alteracations involving Justin Bieber at a local restaurant at 2 a.m. last Saturday.

A witness allegedly told authorities that Bieber apparently got into two altercations with two different bartenders.

The witness said he broke up the fights and asked Beiber to leave.

The witness reportedly told officials that Bieber refused to leave and remained at the location. The witness added that Bieber — a few minutes later — started arguing with a patron, when Bieber suddenly head-butted the man.

The witness said Bieber’s friends pulled him away from the victim and they then left the restaurant.

Deputies interviewed the alleged victim who refused medical attention and stated he did not want to file a police report. Deputies did not see any visible marks on the victim. The witness also stated, the bartenders involved in the altercation with Bieber left the location prior to deputies’ arrival and did not want to file a police report.

The restaurant where the fights allegedly took place was not identified in the report.

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating the incident in the event the alleged victim should change his mind. (Is it too late now to say sorry?)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station Detective Berbiar at (310) 358-4011. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).