Roman Polanski Seeks To Have Prosecutor’s Testimony Unsealed

February 16, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Fugitive, Roman Polanski, Sexual Assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Roman Polanski’s attorney has asked a Los Angeles judge to unseal testimony given by a former prosecutor who handled the fugitive director’s long-running sexual assault case.

Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun wrote a letter filed Feb. 10 seeking to unseal testimony given in 2010 by a former prosecutor handling Polanski’s case. Braun’s letter states the testimony is crucial to attempting to resolve Polanski’s case.

Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl and fled the United States in 1978 on the eve of sentencing.

He has alleged that he was mistreated by a judge and prosecutors, but subsequent judges have ruled the Oscar winner must return to Los Angeles for the case to be resolved.

A hearing has been set for Feb. 24.

Celebrity website TMZ was the first to report the development Thursday.

