Pedestrian Hit, Killed On 405 Freeway In Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday on the 405 Freeway in Irvine, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The person died at the scene of the injury, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway near Laguna Canyon Road, the CHP reported. The circumstances of the crash and the identity of the victim were not immediately confirmed.
A Sig Alert was issued at 6:30 a.m. All southbound freeway lanes were diverted onto a bypass road at the 133 Freeway while an investigation was conducted. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was backed up and the Sig Alert was still in effect, according to the CHP incident information page.
