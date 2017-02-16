Pasadena Police Officer Under Investigation By ATF

February 16, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: ATF, Pasadena Police Officer, Vasken Gourdikian

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A search warrant was executed Thursday at a home owned by a Pasadena police officer, who has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs review.

The officer is under investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to William Boyer, spokesman for Pasadena.

“The ATF told [Pasadena Police] Chief [Phillip] Sanchez its investigation was unrelated to the officer’s duties with the department,” Boyer wrote in a news release.

CBS2 cameras were there Thursday morning when federal agents loaded dozens of gun cases from the Sierra Madre home into an SUV and a van.

“The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs review per department policy,” Boyer added. “The officer has not been arrested nor have there been any charges filed against the officer at this point.”

