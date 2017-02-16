Parents Speak Out After Wild Fight At Grover Cleveland High In Reseda

RESEDA (CBSLA.com) — Parents of students at Grover Cleveland High School in Reseda spoke out Thursday about the way the school handled a full-out brawl.

The fight was caught on tape.

A security guard was reportedly beaten during the Wednesday fight that occurred around 11 a.m. on the campus at Tampa and Saticoy.

KCAL9’s Erica Mandy said while some parents were decidedly upset, others were not concerned.

“I got pushed around, and I got kicked,” said one student.

Dozens of students watched the brawl. Some took videos and shared them on Instagram.

“You just see like cops walking down the hallway fast,” said one student.

“I felt like a lot of people were getting hurt,” another student added.

One video of the incident — 45 seconds in length — shows no adults trying to step in to intercede.

School police and the LAPD ultimately intervened. The school police reported that no one was seriously hurt.

After the brawl, the school was placed on lockdown and parents received a recorded phone call from the principal. “Our campus was briefly in lockdown,” the call said.

A day later, parents have differing opinions.

“If it wasn’t for our children telling us what went on, we wouldn’t have known how serious it was,” said parent Niki Wysong.

“I’m just trusting the administration, I honestly think they took the right measures, and I feel okay about it,” said Soo Ahn.

“It was a small group of students,” said one parent, “it happens at every single school no matter where you’re at.”

“Overall we are pleased they did alert us, it would have been good to get a little more information quicker,” said another parent.

An LAUSD spokesperson sent Mandy an email.

“All student matters are confidential, but we can assure you that school personnel were present and acted quickly to restore order,” the email stated.

School police said the incident may have been an ongoing dispute between rival gangs.

But the district said gangs were not involved.

There is also no consensus on what caused the fight in the first place. And, perhaps more importantly, can it happen again?